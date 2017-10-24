Texas Instruments reports Q3 beats, mixed guidance, and Other segment loss

Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) shares are down 1.39% aftermarket following Q3 results with EPS and revenue beats. Q4 outlook puts revenue between $3.57B to $3.87B and EPS from $1.01 to $1.15, compared to the consensus estimates of $3.66B and $1.01, respectively.

Segment results: Analog revenue was up 16% on the year to $2.7B with a 32% jump in operating profit to $1.3B. Embedded Processing revenue was up 17% to $931M with its operating profit up 45% to $325. The Other segment (DLP products, calculators, and custom ASIC products) revenue fell 13% to $487 and the operating profit fell 14% to $195M.

Cash flow from operations TTM was $4.8B with FCF at $4.2B or 29% of revenue for the same period. Texas Instruments returned $4.3B to shareholders in the past year through dividends and stock repurchases and announced a new 24% dividend increase and $6B share repurchase program in September. The company ended the quarter with $1.3B in cash and equivalents and $3.1B in long-term debt.

Press release

Previously: Texas Instruments beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (Oct. 24)