Cheniere Energy is top pick for Tortoise Capital's Thummel

Tortoise Capital Advisors portfolio manager Robert Thummel thinks certain energy infrastructure plays will thrive even if oil has trouble breaking out of a $45-$55/bbl trading range over the next several months, saying the group is relatively insulated from oil price volatility.

Thummel tells CNBC that his top energy pick is Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG), which he says he bought in 2015 as it was struggling, and he still finds reasons to be bullish even with shares down ~3% over the past two years.

Thummel likes Cheniere's "pivotal role in helping the U.S. export more liquefied natural gas," and perhaps he's on to something, as shares have climbed 7% in the past two months.