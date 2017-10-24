Bombardier reviewing CSeries deliveries due to engine fixes

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) says it is reviewing 2017 delivery plans for its CSeries jets, after engine parts maker United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) said it was resolving issues with its geared turbofan engines to make them more durable.

UTX, the maker of Pratt & Whitney jet engines, held back some engine shipments to plane makers and offered spares to airlines, which had faced problems with engines already in service.

Bombardier has forecast deliveries of ~30 CSeries jets this year but has only delivered 12 so far, raising questions about its ability to meet guidance.

Korean Air Lines, which was to take delivery of its first CSeries in the coming weeks, reportedly had an order of five jets delayed because Pratt & Whitney was slow in producing a corrected engine liner required for the deliveries.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) CEO Tom Enders said recently that Pratt’s engine has “tremendous potential” despite initial “teething problems”; the European company recently acquired a majority stake in the CSeries program.