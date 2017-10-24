MHI Vestas to test 9.5 MW turbine at Clemson test center

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind (OTCPK:VWDRY, OTCPK:MHVYF) says the world’s most powerful wind turbine - its V164-9.5 MW - will conduct all testing and verification of the wind turbine’s gearbox and main bearings at Clemson University’s 15 MW test bench in South Carolina, marking the company's first major investment in the U.S.

The V164-9.5 MW wind turbine is the type most likely to be used for the first round of major offshore wind projects in the U.S.

The Vestas Wind and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries joint venture says the $35M testing project will allow it to gain a better understanding of how the 9.5 MW gearbox and bearings will react over the course of a lifecycle of 20-plus years.