Lockheed CEO warns orders could suffer if U.S. budget constraints not fixed

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) CEO Marillyn Hewson urges the U.S. Congress to pass a budget bill for the full fiscal years, warning of potential order impacts if federal budget constraints extend past Dec. 8.

The current short-term spending bill, or continuing resolution, was passed last month but keeps the federal government operating only through early December and keeps the Pentagon budget essentially at last year's levels, potentially affecting new defense start programs.

"Even with the CR, we are not going to see an immediate impact," Hewson said during today's earnings conference call. "What it affects is if it extends in the next year," although she said she's "actually feeling optimistic that it's not going to do that."

LMT shares slid 2.3% in today's trade after Q3 earnings and revenues came in slightly below estimates, but the stock is up more than 24% YTD.