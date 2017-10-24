U.S. Energy +31% after unveiling upcoming drilling program

U.S. Energy (USEG +31.7% ) surges after announcing plans to participate in up to six horizontal wells on its existing acreage position.

USEG says the horizontal drilling program with CML Exploration will target the Georgetown formation in southern Texas at a cost of ~$3.4M per well; at current commodity prices, single well economics are expected to generate a ~60% internal rate of return, 2.5x cash on cash return and pay back in about a year.

Drilling costs will be funded from cash flow from operations and existing cash on hand, the company says.