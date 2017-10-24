Ocwen mulls sale of non-core businesses

Looking to narrow focus on mortgage servicing and its retail forward lending channel, not to mention free up capital, Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) has hired Barclays to look into a sale of its reverse mortgage business, Liberty Home Equity Solutions.

Also on the block is Ocwen's auto finance business, Automotive Capital Services. The company notes this relatively capital intensive business could be worth more to a bank, an investment fund, or existing auto industry participant.

Source: SEC Form 8-K

One bull remarks that these assets are currently on the balance sheet at zero, and figures a sale would not only free up cash with which to pay down debt, but boost book value by $0.80-$1.00 per share.