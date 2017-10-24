Regal Entertainment CEO talks MoviePass, industry upside

Regal Entertainment (NYSE:RGC) CEO Amy Miles says the movie theater operator won't share ticket sales or concessions revenue with subscription upstart MoviePass (NASDAQ:HMNY).

Miles also struck a confident tone on the earnings conference call about the Q4 and 2018 movie slate, seeming to indicate that the up-and-down box office performance of the first three quarters of 2017 is in the past.

Similar to many consumer-facing companies, Q3 sales fell a bit short of analyst estimates that didn't fully factor in the impact from the U.S. hurricanes in August and September.

Shares of RGC are up 3.36% in the AH session. For those keeping score on Helios & Matheson Analytics, shares of the MoviePass owner are up 1.04% AH after a 6.4% drop in the regular session. A less-than-hostile tone from Miles on MoviePass could be helping.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) also traded higher in the late session following the Regal earnings print.

Regal Entertainment earnings call webcast

