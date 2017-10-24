Blockchain buzz from Overstock.com CEO

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) CEO Patrick Byrne announced at the Money 20/20 conference today additional details relating to the tZERO proposed initial coin offering that is being unveiled by portfolio company Medici Venture.

tZERO is working with the Argon Group and RenGen to launch a U.S. regulated "Alternative Trading System" and platform capable of trading both security tokens and app tokens issued via ICOs and SAFTs.

Byrne says tZERO SAFT pre-sales are expected to open on Nov. 15 and run until Dec. 31. The proceeds from the sale are expected to fund, among other things, scaling tZERO's technology development and regulatory teams and potentially acquiring or establishing a custody and clearing firm to complement tZERO's existing infrastructure.

tZERO is working with the Argon Group and RenGen to launch a U.S. regulated "Alternative Trading System" and platform capable of trading both security tokens and app tokens issued via ICOs and SAFTs.

"Three years ago I stood up in front of an audience for the opening Keynote speech at Bitcoin 2014, in Amsterdam, and told the world that the main event of Bitcoin is not Bitcoin, it is the Blockchain, and it would change the world,” said Byrne.

More from Byrne: “While many doubted, the tZERO team worked hard to be at the tip of the spear in creating and launching credible, capable and institutionally scalable blockchain technologies for crypto assets."

OSTK +2.07% AH to $39.40. Shares are up 121% YTD.

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, BIOP, OTC:BITCF, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCPK:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTCQB:UBIA, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:PRELF, OTCPK:BLKCF.

Source: Press Release