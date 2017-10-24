Twitter to label political ads, show targeting info in push for transparency

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) says it will clearly label political ads with some form of visual marker and require political campaigns and organizations to disclose who bought the ad and how much they spent.

TWTR also plans to launch a "transparency center," which will include a database of all ads - political or not - and how long the ads have been running, showing users which ads have been targeted toward them and the personal criteria used to target them.

The new rules come as Twitter and other social platforms are under scrutiny for allowing Russian interference through online political ads during the 2016 election.