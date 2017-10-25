Volume up 1% at Dr Pepper Snapple

Dr Pepper Snapple (NYSE:DPS) reports volume increased 1% in Q3 as the addition of the Bai business contributed. The hurricanes in the U.S. and earthquake in Mexico impacted volume by about half a percentage point.

Sales were up 10% in the Latin American Beverages segment, while the Beverages Concentrates and Packaged Beverages segments both showed 3% growth.

The company's core gross margin rate fell 10% to 58.9% of sales. SG&A expenses were up $37M during the quarter, including $20M in marketing costs tied to Bai.

Looking ahead, Dr Pepper expects organic growth of over 1% for the full year and sales growth of about 4.5%. Full-year EPS of $4.50 to $4.57 is anticipated.