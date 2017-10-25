Coca-Cola maintains guidance as pricing holds up

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) slides past estimates with its Q3 report on flat unit case volume growth.

Organic revenue was up 4% during the quarter, driven higher by a three percentage improvement in price/mix. Reported revenue was higher in the Europe/Middle East/Africa, Latin America and North America segments during the quarter.

In North America, Sprite volume was solid while Diet Coke went in reverse.

Looking ahead, Coca-Cola maintains guidance for full-year organic sales growth of 3% and expects EPS of $1.87 to $1.91 vs. $1.91 consensus.

