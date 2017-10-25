Cara Therapeutics doses first patient in Phase 1 study of oral CR845 in non-hemodialysis CKD patients

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) dosed the first patient in its Phase 1 pharmacokinetic and safety trial of Oral CR845 tablets in patients with stage III-V chronic kidney disease (CKD) who are not on dialysis.

The Phase 1 trial is designed to examine the pharmacokinetics and safety of three tablet strengths of Oral CR845 (0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1.0 mg), dosed daily over a one-week treatment period in up to 80 non-hemodialysis patients. Data from this trial will inform dose selection and design of a Phase 2 trial, which the Company plans to initiate in Q1 2018.

CKD-aP is an intractable systemic itch condition that occurs with the greatest frequency and intensity in patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.

