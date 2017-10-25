Takeoff or landing after Boeing results?

Core operating earnings of $2.4B, or $2.72 per share vs. $2.2B, or $3.51 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Commercial Airplanes -1%; Defense, Space & Security -5%; Global Services +2%.

Commercial Airplanes booked 117 net orders during Q2. Backlog remains robust with more than 5,700 airplanes valued at $474B.

Updated outlook for 2017: Core EPS of $9.90-$10.10 (vs. $9.80-$10.10); Revenues of $90.5B-$92.5B; Cash flow of $12.5B (vs. $12.25B); Commercial deliveries of 760-765 planes.

BA is see-sawing premarket as investors digest the results.

Q3 results