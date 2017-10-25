Amazon launches Alexa security camera, Key for in-home deliveries

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announces an intelligent indoor security camera with Alexa integration.

The Amazon Cloud Cam can livestream to the Echo Show, Echo Spot, Fire TV, or Fire TV.

Features include 1080p Full HD resolution video, night vision, a wide viewing angle, two-way audio, and the ability to replay the previous 24 hours in the app.

Competing products exist from Alphabet’s Nest unit with the newest camera featuring Google Assistant integration and a $299 price tag.

Cloud Cam pre-orders start today with a November 8 ship date. One Cam costs $119.99, a two-pack is $199.99, and a three-pack is $289.99.

Amazon also announces Amazon Key, a service that integrates with the Cloud Cam and third-party smart locks to allow secure in-home deliveries.

Amazon will verify that the delivery driver is at the right place and the Cam will start recording when the Key unlocks to ensure security. Drivers never have access to sensitive codes or keys.

The Amazon Key In-Home Kit includes the Amazon Cloud Cam and a compatible smart lock from the likes of Yale and Kwikset with pricing starting at $249.99.

Amazon Key will launch on November 8 in 37 U.S. cities.

Previously: CNBC: Amazon considering deliveries inside homes, into car trunks (Oct. 10)