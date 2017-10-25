Six Flags Entertainment higher after earnings

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) reports revenue just short of estimates with its Q3 report as the U.S. hurricanes factored in.

Attendance was up 3% during the quarter to 12.9M guests, while guest spending per capita rose 2% to $42.94. Admissions per capita increased 4 percent to $25.63 and in-park spending per capita decreased 1 percent to $17.31.

International licensing revenue was up 23% Y/Y.

The theme park operator generated $301M in adjusted EBITDA for the period vs. $317M consensus estimate.

Shares of Six Flags are up 1.47% premarket to $63.00 vs. a 52-week trading range of $50.56 to $65.19.

