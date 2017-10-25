BMO buys the dip in Biogen

Analyst Ian Somaiya upgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Outperform from Market Perform following yesterday's post-earnings 4% decline .

"We are not calling the bottom in Biogen," he warns, as estimates haven't yet fully reflected Gilenya competition in MS, and the threat to Spinraza from AveXis's experimental therapy.

He sees Biogen investor focus shifting to the company's Alzheimer’s disease candidates where he expects success in Phase 3 trials.

Somaiya's $381 price target suggests 20% upside .

Source: Bloomberg's Cristin Flanagan

Shares up 0.4% premarket

Previously: Biogen's U.S. Spinraza sales short of consensus; shares down 6%; licensor Ionis down 11% (Oct. 24)