Congress overturns CFPB arbitration rule

On a mostly party-line vote, with Vice President Pence breaking the tie, the Senate last night cooled the heels of the CFPB just a bit. The vote overturns a CFPB rule that would have made it easier for consumers to launch class-action suits against banks, rather than seek arbitration.

The House earlier voted to overturn, so the measure now heads to the White House, where the president is expected to make it law.

The WSJ describes the passage as the most significant legislative victory for the financial industry since Trump became president.

The bit now between its teeth, look for the GOP to press further to neuter the CFPB and its crusading, politically ambitious chief Richard Cordray.

