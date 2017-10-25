MarketWatch: SEC agrees to Uber's business model of drivers as customers

The SEC has signed off on Uber’s (Private:UBER) business model of treating its drivers as the customers, according to MarketWatch.

Uber has already adopted the new revenue-recognition rules from the Financial Accounting Standards Board so it can report net revenue when a transaction happens, which means the company won’t have to report driver pay.

Uber’s auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers signed off on the tactic and the SEC didn’t object.

The SEC could still change its mind once Uber files its S-1.

New CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in August that he wants to take Uber public in 18 to 36 months.

