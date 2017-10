Q3 adjusted FFO is seen at $49.5M-$50.3M, or $0.25 per share, with comp RevPAR growth of 2.1%.

Comp numbers exclude hurricane-affected Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star and Inn at Key West, both of which are closed for the rest of the year.

The hurricanes are seen cutting adjusted EBITDA in Q3 by $1M and adjusted FFO by $600K, and in Q4 adjusted EBITDA by $5M and adjusted FFO by $4.1M.

Full results are due on Nov. 6.

DRH flat premarket