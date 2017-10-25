Healthy earnings beat for Visa

Visa (NYSE:V) flies past estimates with its Q4 report as it generates just short of $5B for the quarter.

Payments volume growth and cross-border volume growth both rose 10% during the period. Total processed transactions jumped 13% Y/Y.

Looking ahead to FY18, Visa says it expects a revenue growth rate in the high single digits and operating margin in the high 60s. EPS growth is seen landing at a mid-teens rate.

