EU again delays decision on glyphosate license extension

The European Commission fails to vote on a license extension for weedkiller glyphosate, delaying a decision on the widely used herbicide that critics say could cause cancer; the current license expires at the end of the year.

Europe has been debating what to do with glyphosate, a key ingredient in Monsanto’s (NYSE:MON) popular Roundup weedkiller, after the WHO’s cancer agency concluded two years ago that it was a substance that probably causes cancer.

In anticipation of a vote, the European Parliament yesterday called for the weedkiller to be phased out in the next five years, prompting the EC to drop its proposal for a 10-year license extension and attempt to find a consensus around an extension of 5-7 years.