LG Display's earnings suggest stronger iPhone 8 sales

LG Display’s (NYSE:LPL) Q3 report hints at stronger sales of Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 8 than estimated.

The iPhone 8 supplier and world’s largest LCD panel provider reported an 80% growth in profits in the quarter.

LG CFO Don Kim brushed aside questions about weak demand by saying client demand was strong in Q3.

The company forecasts LCD shipments increasing by “mid-single digit percent” in Q4.

Analysts predict that OLED panels will soon replace LCDs for mobile devices. Samsung supplied the OLEDs for the iPhone X, but Apple is working with LG to become a secondary supplier by 2019.

LG Display shares are up 4.09% premarket.

