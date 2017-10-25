Sprint +0.9% after narrower-than-expected loss, strong subscriptions

Sprint (NYSE:S) is up 0.9% premarket after its loss was narrower than the Street expected and it marked healthy subscriber additions in its Q2 earnings.

As with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), it's not holding a conference call to discuss earnings, leading pro-merger investors to believe the deal is imminent.

Net loss declined to $48M from a year-ago loss of $142M (EPS loss of -$0.01 vs. a year-ago -$0.04), and EBITDA climbed 16.3% to $2.73B.

In its ninth straight quarter of adds, postpaid phone net additions came to 279,000 (better than Wells Fargo expectations for 225,000).

The prepaid business has turned around as well, recording 95,000 net adds vs. net losses of 449,000 in the prior year.

Total company net adds were 378,000 (postpaid net adds of 168,000; prepaid net adds of 95,000; wholesale/affiliate net adds of 115,000).

It reiterated full-year expectations for EBITDA of $10.8B-$11.2B, operating income of $2.1B-$2.5B, and cash capex of $3.5B-$4B. It sees free cash flow around break-even for that period.

Press Release