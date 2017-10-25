Cisco and Google announce hybrid cloud partnership

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) announce a new hybrid cloud solution for deploying and managing apps and services across Cisco’s on-premises environments and Google’s Cloud platform.

The solution gives developers access to Kubernetes, the cloud platform’s Service Catalog, Cisco networking and security, and Istio authentication and monitoring.

The cloud solution will launch to limited customers in 1H18 with a wider launch later in the year.

Google has struggled to steal cloud infrastructure service market share from leaders Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. In Q2, Google held 5.9% of the market, according to data from Canalys. AWS and Azure held 30.3% and 13.8%, respectively.

