Sirius XM beats and raises, adds subscribers again

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is down 0.7% premarket despite Q3 earnings where it beat on top and bottom lines with solid profit growth, and again raised guidance.

Net income jumped 42% to $276M, and EBITDA was up 12% to $551M, above consensus for $534M

Revenue breakout: Subscriber revenues, $1.14B (up 6.2%); Advertising revenue, $41.5M (up 21%); Equipment revenue, $32.3M (up 3.3%).

Total net adds were 119,000 after losing 191,000 paid promotional subscribers (lower shipments from automakers offering paid promos); total subscribers came to about 32.2M. Self-pay net subscribers rose by 311,000, to hit about 27M.

ARPU, meanwhile, rose 3% to a record high of $13.41.

Operating cash flow rose 24% to $521M, and free cash flow grew 22% to $434M, a quarterly record.

It's boosting full-year expectations for revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow: It now sees revenues coming to $5.4B (in line), EBITDA approaching $2.1B vs. consensus for $2.07B, and free cash flow of $1.54B. Self-pay net subscriber adds are forecast at about 1.4M.

