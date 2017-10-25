Acadia Healthcare -28% after earnings dud

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) sinks 28% at the open after Q3 results arrive below expectations and the company lowers guidance.

The healthcare stock is taking on some hits from Wall Street analysts as well. Deutsche lowers it rating to Hold from Buy after the soft earnings report and Jefferies slashes its price target to $42 from $60. Baird says visibility on Acadia's U.K. business is limited as it downgrades to Neutral from Buy.

Sources: CNBC and Bloomberg.

