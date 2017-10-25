GrubHub +7% after Q3 beat, healthy revenue guidance

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) is charging out of today's open, up 7% , after a comfortable Q3 earnings report that beat expectations on top and bottom lines and some upbeat guidance on the current quarter.

Revenues rose by nearly a third to a record, and adjusted net income rose 23% to $24.5M. EBITDA per order also hit a record $1.54.

Active diners increased by 28% to 9.81M, and "daily average Grubs" rose 14% to 304,500.

Gross food sales were up 18% to $867M.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $194M-$205M, above consensus for $183M, and EBITDA of $51M-$56M vs. consensus for $51.2M.

Conference call to come at 10 a.m. ET.

Press Release