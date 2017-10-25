Consumer group challenges Gilead's HCV patents

Bloomberg reports that a consumer group has files petitions with the U.S. patent office to challenge Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) patents on hepatitis C drug Sovaldi.

The nonprofit group Initiative for Medicines, Access & Knowledge has challenged Sovaldi patents around the world, accusing Gilead of making pointless changes to the drug compound to keep cheaper alternatives from the market.

Gilead earned $4B from Sovaldi last year.

Gilead was on the losing end of a $2.54B court decision because Merck developed the compound class containing Sovaldi.

The patent board will decide in about six months whether the consumer group has a case against Gilead’s patents.