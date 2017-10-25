Stocks edge lower as earnings ratchet up

Stocks open with slight losses as quarterly earnings reports throttle up; Dow flat, Nasdaq -0.1% , S&P -0.2% .

European markets are mixed, with France's CAC +0.1% , Germany's DAX flat and U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.5% , breaking a 17-session winning streak, and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.3% .

In earnings news,Visa +1.1% after reporting better than expected earnings and revenues, but Chipotle Mexican Grill -14.1% after posting a big miss on earnings and lowering its comparable sales guidance, and Advanced Micro Devices -9.3% after forecasting a Q4 revenue decline.

Most sectors are lower, with telecom services ( -1.4% ) easily the weakest performer thanks to AT&T, -2.7% after reporting below consensus earnings and revenues.

A selloff in the bond market has pushed yields higher across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising 4 bps to 2.45%.