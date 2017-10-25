Immune Design prices $80M public offering of common stock

Immune Design (IMDZ) priced an underwritten public offering of 19.5M shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $4.10 per share.

The company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,925,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $80M, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

Net proceeds of the offering will be utilised to fund its Phase 3 clinical trial for CMB305 in synovial sarcoma patients, continue to develop CA21, its next-generation prime-boost product candidate, and file an IND for its initial development, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on October 27.

Leerink Partners LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Source: Press Release