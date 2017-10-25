Nielsen -4.8% after mixed Q3 report

Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) has slipped 4.8% after its Q3 earnings beat profit expectations but fell just short on revenue and EBITDA numbers.

Net income rose 12.3% -- 8.1% on a constant-currency basis -- to $146M, driven by higher revenues (up 4.5%), margin expansion and lower restructuring charges.

EBITDA grew 4.8% to $522M, missing an expected $525M.

"Our Watch business delivered broad-based growth, highlighted by a strong quarter in Audience Measurement of Video and Text and Marketing Effectiveness," says CEO Mitch Barns. "In our Buy Segment, revenue remains soft as a result of the challenging fast moving consumer goods environment in the U.S."

Revenue by segment: Buy, $803M (down 0.7%); Watch, $838M (up 10.1%). Excluding the acquisition of Gracenote, Watch revenues rose 2.4%.

Cash and equivalents were $662M at quarter's end, against gross debt of $8.44B. Cash flow from operations rose to $538M, and free cash flow increased to $425M from a year-ago $353M.

It's reiterated full-year guidance for revenue growth (constant currency) of about 4%, EBITDA margin growth of about 20 basis points, free cash flow of about $900M and GAAP net income/share of $1.40-$1.46 (vs. $1.43 consensus).

