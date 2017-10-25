uniQure announces pricing of its 5M public offering

uniQure N.V. (QURE -3.9% ) announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5M of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $18.25 per share.

The gross proceeds before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by uniQure, are expected to be $91,250,000.

The offering is expected to close on or about October 27, 2017.

Leerink Partners and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

