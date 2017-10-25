Post-earnings rally for Monarch Casino & Resorts

Monarch Casino & Resorts MCRI rallies after posting solid Q3 numbers and landing an upgrade from Union Gaming.

The casino operator generated revenue growth of 10% during the quarter and a 7% gain in adjusted EBITDA. Strength in the Reno market was cited by management.

Casino operating expenses fell 100 bps to 39.3% of sales, but higher labor costs led to a jump in food and beverage costs.

Union Gaming lifts its rating on Monarch to Buy from Hold and sets a price target of $51 (23% upside potential).

