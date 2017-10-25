Microsoft ends Kinect manufacturing

Fast Co. Design reports that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has stopped manufacturing Kinect sensors.

The depth-sensing accessory debuted in November 2010 and went on to sell around 35M units.

The Kinect was popular bundled with the Xbox 360 but less so with the Xbox One, which led to Microsoft unbundling the duo, and the integration never took off with the Xbox One S.

The spirit of Kinect’s tech will continue in Microsoft’s Hololens, launched in 2015, and in the upcoming, depth-sensing iPhone X.

