Argentina’s YPF to invest $30B to boost oil production

YPF (YPF +2.2% ) says it plans to invest more than $30B over the next five years, in a move aimed at reversing an energy deficit that has hurt Argentina’s finances for years.

The pledge makes the state-controlled company the top investor in Argentina as Pres. Macri's market-friendly government is seeking to attract investments to consolidate an economic rebound after six years of stagnation.

YPF wants to raise overall oil and gas production by 5%/year to reach 700K boe/day in 2022 while exploration efforts continue, with reserves targeted to rise by 50%.