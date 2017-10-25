Strong rebound for new home sales

September new home sales came in at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 667K, up a whopping 18.9% from August, and 17% Y/Y. That rate is also a 10-year high.

At least some of September's big print is no doubt spillover from a weak hurricane-hit month earlier - sales in the South of 405K vs. 322K in August.

The Northeast saw 48K vs. 36K, the Midwest 73K vs. 66K, and the West 141K vs. 137K.

On a year-to-date basis, sales in 2017 are up 8.6% from the same period a year earlier.

Full report

The homebuilders (ITB +0.5% ) are in the green vs. the S&P 500's 0.4% decline .

Treasurys continue under major pressure, with the 10-year yield up another three basis points to 2.45%. TLT -0.7% , TBT +1.4%

Previously: New home sales soar (Oct. 25)