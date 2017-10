ComScore (SCOR -1% ) says its co-founder and CEO Dr. Gian Fulgoni will retire from the chief executive post on Jan. 31.

He'll resume the role of chairman emeritus and take on an advisory role for a year after that to allow for a smooth transition.

The board will search for a new CEO with the help of an executive search firm.

Fulgoni took over for Serge Matta in August 2016 after a rough year featuring accounting probes and heavily delayed financial filings.