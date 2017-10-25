Glaxo would consider bid for Pfizer’s consumer health business, CEO says

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -5% ) would consider bidding for Pfizer's (PFE -0.5% ) consumer health business if the PFE puts the unit up for sale, GSK CEO Emma Walmsley says.

PFE said earlier this month that it was exploring a sale or spinoff of the business, which analysts say could fetch more than $10B; GSK’s consumer health business is one of the world’s largest, with revenue of £7.19B ($9.44B) last year.

Walmsley says regardless of any deal to strengthen its consumer health business, GSK’s top priority is to sharpen the company’s R&D operations after trimming dozens of research programs earlier this year to focus on four key disease areas.

The CEO's comments come as GSK reported higher Q3 profits and revenues, driven by growing sales for its prescription drugs and consumer healthcare products.