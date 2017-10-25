Ally Financial's Q3 cheers the bulls

The results show the company as "effectively navigating" a tough credit environment, says BTIG's Mark Palmer. Further, weak used vehicle pricing and the hurricanes only had a modest impact on operating earnings.

Unlike some of the big banks who are retreating from auto lending in recent quarters thanks to credit fears, Ally (ALLY +1.6% ) has stood its ground, says Palmer - not trying to grow its book, but instead looking to get paid more the loans they do make.

Palmer acknowledges charge-offs did rise eight basis points from last year, and provisions of 314M were above estimates, but notes estimated retail auto originated yield of 6.3% suggests Ally is getting paid well for the extra risk.

He reiterates a Buy rating and $30 price target (another 20% upside).

