Apple suppliers lowered Face ID accuracy; HSBC initiates on iPhone X sales optimism

Bloomberg reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) allowed suppliers to reduce Face ID accuracy to speed up iPhone X production.

The iPhone X relies on Face ID for unlocking tasks previously managed by Touch ID, which the newer device lacks.

Limited supplies were initially expected due to the difficulty of producing the OLED panels but a problem with the 3D sensor system caused a later bottleneck that could severely constrain launch supplies.

KGI’s Ming-Chi Kuo predicts 2M to 3M units available on launch day and 25M to 30M in the holiday quarter. Apple sold 78M units in last year’s quarter.

In better news for Apple, HSBC initiates the company at Buy and a $193 price saying, “We believe a very large installed base of loyal, yet patient users can’t wait to get their hands on iPhone X.”

Analyst Steven Pelayo predicts 13% iPhone unit growth in CY18 with ASPs up 12% on the year due to the higher iPhone X price. He also forecasts a 20% unit growth for the Apple Watch with an 8% ASP increase.

Previously: WSJ details 3D sensor delays for iPhone X (Sept. 27)

Previously: KGI: Apple will ship 2M to 3M iPhones for X launch (Oct. 20)