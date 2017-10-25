Chipotle -15% as recovery hopes fade

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) is down 14.81% to fall to its lowest level since early in 2013.

The restaurant chain's ability to return comparable sales growth and margins back to pre-health crisis levels is being widely questioned.

Credit Suisse analyst Jason West sums up the mood from Wall Street on the restaurant stock: "Despite some sales lift from queso and pricing, we view this result and outlook as disappointing, particularly for those looking for a more meaningful recovery following multiple food safety events."

CS lowered its price target on CMG to $275 from $320.

Other PT revisions: Wells to $280, Wedbush to $290, RBC Capital to $320, SunTrust to $355, Cowen to $240, Canaccord Genuity to $325.

Previously: Chipotle limps in with Q3 results (Oct. 24)

Sources: Bloomberg, CNBC and StreetInsider.com