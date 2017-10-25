Boeing bulls take breather after beat and boost

Q3 core EPS of $2.72 per share fell from $3.51 a year ago, but last year's result included $0.98 of favorable tax items.

Commercial airplanes operating margin rose to 9.9% from 8.5% a year ago. Defense, Space & Security margin rose to 10.2% from 9.8%. Global Services margin dipped to 14.2% from 14.9%.

Operating cash flow of $3.4B up from $3.2B a year ago. 11M shares bought back during Q3 for $2.5B, and $900M paid in dividends.

While full-year EPS guidance was lifted to $9.90-$10.10 per share, the midpoint trailed consensus of $10.04.

The light guidance makes for a good excuse for satiated bulls to lighten up - shares are up 68% YTD and nearly 90% Y/Y, but down 1.7% today.

Earnings call presentation slides

Previously: Boeing beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Oct. 25)