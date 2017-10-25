Hess -5% as hurricane effects seen hurting production for rest of the year

Hess (HES -5.2% ) falls sharply after reporting a smaller than expected Q3 loss which nevertheless was nearly 90% higher than last year's comparable quarter due to changes in tax accounting.

Hess also warns operational issues caused by U.S. hurricanes will weigh on production for the rest of the year, after downtime due to Hurricane Harvey pushed the company's Q3 Gulf of Mexico production down 3.3% Y/Y 59K boe/day.

Total Q3 net production fell 4.7% Y/Y to average 299K boe/day, excluding Libya, with Bakken shale output reduced to 103K boe/day because of "adverse weather and delays in completing new wells."