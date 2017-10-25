Goldman Sachs expects weak Q4 forecast from Amazon; Alexa gets subscriptions

Goldman Sachs expects Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will disappoint with its forecast when it reports Q3 earnings on Thursday but maintains a Buy rating and $1,275 price target.

Analyst Heath Terry expects Amazon to forecast revenue growth of 26% to 34% on the year with up to $1B in GAAP operating profits compared to the $1.5B sell-side consensus estimate.

But Terry believes investors underestimate “the potential for organic growth reacceleration as the ~70% growth in infrastructure spend (CapEx and Capital Leases) over the TTM begins to deliver returns and AWS comps ease."

In other news, Amazon will now allow for premium subscriptions to Alexa Skills, which opens up a way for developers to monetize after the company shut down the voice assistant’s ad network.

The first live Skill to get the premium option was Jeopardy!, which now offers Double Jeopardy questions and the ability to play missed days from the same week.

Prime members can have access to the Double Jeopardy clues for free but non-members will need to pay $1.99 per month for a subscription to the Skill.

The six clues per weekday offered before will remain free.

Amazon shares are down 0.59% .

Previously: Amazon launches Alexa security camera, Key for in-home deliveries (Oct. 25)