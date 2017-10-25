Morgan Stanley cools on GM after recent rally

Morgan Stanley lowers General Motors (GM -3.3% ) to an Equal-weight rating after riding its Overweight call to a sizable gain.

"Our downgrade is an expression of our view that the stock may have run too far too fast," writes analyst Adam Jonas.

The analyst notes that the run-up in GM's share price has taken the EV/EBITDA to 4.6X off of 2018 forecasts vs. Ford at 3.7X, FCA at 1.8X, BMW at 2.3X and Daimler at 3.7X.

There's also a bit of warning from Jonas on the talk of GM management that the company is ahead of its peers in Auto 2.0.