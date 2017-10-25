Sprint/T-Mobile talks: Co-chairmen from parents; no breakup fee

Talks between Sprint (S +1.9% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS -0.5% ) to combine the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. wireless carriers are still ongoing, The Wall Street Journal reports, even as both companies dropped earnings calls and thereby skipped any questions about the impending marriage.

But there's still no final deal despite all the broad outlines falling into place, the report says: An all-stock deal with T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY -0.8% ) in charge rather than Sprint parent SoftBank (SFTBY -1.5% ); DT's Tim Hoettges and SoftBank's Masayoshi Son serving as co-chairmen; and T-Mobile chief John Legere as chief executive.

In lieu of a cash breakup fee, a regulatory failure would mean T-Mobile would have to give Sprint an attractive roaming deal to ensure coverage for Sprint customers, the WSJ says.

"Haggling over an agreement is over," a source tells the paper, suggesting rather that time is being taken trying to prepare an airtight antitrust defense.

