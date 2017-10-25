Nabors Industries hits 52-week low after posting big Q3 loss

Nabors Industries (NBR -8.4% ) sinks to a 52-week low after posting a larger than expected Q3 loss, as spending picked up to help match growing activity levels in onshore shale.

NBR says its U.S. drilling segment posted a 14% increase in adjusted EBITDA during Q3, with an average of 107 rigs working vs. 101 rigs in Q2.

Evercore ISI analyst James West says NBR's results were disappointing, led largely by weakness in Canada, and is concerned by NBR's debt jumping to $3.9B from $3.67B.

But NBR Chairman and CEO Anthony Petrello says new drilling rig automation technologies will come online in the coming months ahead, which "puts us in a good position to resume profitability, reduce debt and restore acceptable returns on capital in the coming years."