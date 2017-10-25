Bitcoin bull puts big PT on Bitcoin Investment Trust

Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC -0.3% ) could be worth as much as $2.6K each (from the current $675) if bitcoin can climb to $25K (from the current $5.5K) by 2022, says Fundstrat's Thomas Lee.

At a 20% premium to NAV, GBTC is a good way to get bitcoin exposure, says Lee, noting the market isn't factoring in $31 per share of bitcoin cash and $22 per share of bitcoin gold in its NAV calculation.

The biggest risk is that GBTC is an ETN, says Lee, meaning a possible liquidity problem in an all-out panic.

