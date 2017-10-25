CBS looks to jump-start evening news ratings, naming Glor new anchor

In one of those infrequent changings of the guard, CBS (CBS +0.3%) has named Jeff Glor the next anchor of the CBS Evening News.
He'll take over later this year, replacing interim anchorman Anthony Mason. Mason had stepped in after six-year anchor Scott Pelley was moved off the broadcast earlier this year.
Glor has spent more than 10 years with CBS News.
Last month, CBS wrapped the TV year in third place among evening news broadcasts: ABC's (DIS -0.1%) World News Tonight took the top spot with 8.25M average viewers, breaking a 21-year winning streak by NBCs (CMCSA -0.2%) Nightly News, which averaged 8.17M. The CBS Evening News averaged 6.56M viewers.